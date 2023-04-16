GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 760,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,576. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
Featured Stories
