GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 760,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,576. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 141,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.