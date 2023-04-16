Garrison Point Advisors LLC Invests $627,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $221.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

