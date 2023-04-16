Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,346,700 shares, a growth of 231.9% from the March 15th total of 405,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,093. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

