GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

