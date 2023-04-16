General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. 3,491,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,604. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

