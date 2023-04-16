Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

GILT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.77. 87,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $270.03 million, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

