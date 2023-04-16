Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 22,113 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 297,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

MDYV stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

