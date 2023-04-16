Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $186.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

