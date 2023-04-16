Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $374.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $356.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

