Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1,341.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $387.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.80. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

