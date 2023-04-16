Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

