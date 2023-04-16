Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $619.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

