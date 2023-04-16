Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 14,479 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.