Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 14,479 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.