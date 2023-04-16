Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LANDM stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

