Gladstone Land Co. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.6 %
LANDO opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $27.95.
About Gladstone Land
