Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 240,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 459,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 197,042 shares during the period.

CTEC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 6,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,099. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

