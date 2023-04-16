Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the March 15th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 69,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,656. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

