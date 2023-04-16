Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 448,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,339. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

