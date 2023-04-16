Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.84. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 97.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

