Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.84. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 97.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

