Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 56,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

