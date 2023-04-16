GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GreenShift Stock Up 55.6 %

Shares of GreenShift stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 2,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,459. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

