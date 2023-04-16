Grove Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Grove token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grove has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “The GroveCoin ($GRV) itself is the native token of a ‘Proof-of-Stake’ Blockchain of the same name. This token supply protocol is counter to the environmentally harmful ‘Proof-of-Work’ mining approach. The GroveCoin blockchain facilitates an entire ecosystem of digital finance utilities, as well as allowing other projects to develop on the same network. A portion of GroveBusiness profits go to burning the Coin supply, ensuring ongoing value to holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

