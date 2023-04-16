Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
Shares of GGDVY stock remained flat at $51.05 during trading hours on Friday. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $66.17.
About Guangdong Investment
