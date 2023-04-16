Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of GGDVY stock remained flat at $51.05 during trading hours on Friday. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $66.17.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

