Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE GES opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is 40.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Guess’ by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

