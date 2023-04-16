GXChain Trading Down 10.8% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001475 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $33.20 million and $2,794.73 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004664 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

