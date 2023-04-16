Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

