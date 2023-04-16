Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $20.41 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 198,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 94,907 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,984. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $167.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

