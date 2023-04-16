Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

