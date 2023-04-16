Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,382 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,382 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

