Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,512 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

