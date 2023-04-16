Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,073 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.