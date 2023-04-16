Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

