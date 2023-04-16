Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,794,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

