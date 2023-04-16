Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.00. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

