Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

