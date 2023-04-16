HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Centogene Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CNTG opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

