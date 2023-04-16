Head to Head Comparison: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) vs. Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and Hesai Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ouster alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $41.03 million 4.05 -$138.56 million ($0.78) -0.55 Hesai Group $174.37 million 8.59 N/A N/A N/A

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ouster and Hesai Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $2.09, indicating a potential upside of 386.47%. Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.28%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -337.71% -65.59% -50.53% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hesai Group beats Ouster on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.