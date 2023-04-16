Head-To-Head Contrast: Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) versus Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $227.54 million 1.77 $54.26 million $2.30 6.97 Cathay General Bancorp $908.09 million 2.62 $360.64 million $4.85 6.77

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Business First Bancshares pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Business First Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.75%. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.63%. Given Business First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 20.44% 12.77% 1.04% Cathay General Bancorp 39.71% 14.80% 1.68%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Business First Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded on April 19, 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

