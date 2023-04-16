Head-To-Head Review: Local Bounti (LOCL) & Its Rivals

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -24.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.38 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.10

Profitability

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 100 170 488 23 2.56

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 486.30%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 55.63%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

