Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $117.15 on Thursday. Heska has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $143.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Heska by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heska by 83.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.