Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($25.76) price objective on the stock.

HIK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,950 ($24.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.83) to GBX 1,740 ($21.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.01) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.78) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,915 ($23.72).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,784.50 ($22.10) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,095.45 ($25.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,730.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,564.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,663.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,865.67%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($21.09) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($21,089.78). 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.