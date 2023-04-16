Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Tops $213.99 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. Hive has a market capitalization of $213.99 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001501 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 470,261,452 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

