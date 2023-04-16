Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,534 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,730 ($21.42) in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

