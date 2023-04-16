Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,915,000 after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

ADBE stock opened at $379.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

