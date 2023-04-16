Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

HKXCY stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.4203 dividend. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.