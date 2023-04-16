Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.71 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00007690 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $116.71 million and $130.27 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.21984093 USD and is up 4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $52,586,782.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

