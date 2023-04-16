Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. 2,111,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

