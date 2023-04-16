Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,626,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.61. 252,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,957. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

