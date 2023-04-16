Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QQQM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 541,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,669. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.