Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.71. 4,312,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

